Quantumsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ:QUMSU) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ:QUMSU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Quantumsphere Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Quantumsphere Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About Quantumsphere Acquisition

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. We are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

