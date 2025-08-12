Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:DGX opened at $178.29 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $2,728,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.