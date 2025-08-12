QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. QuinStreet traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 620815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QNST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 26.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 51.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $819.38 million, a P/E ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 0.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

