Radcom (RDCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Radcom to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.

Radcom Stock Up 0.5%

RDCM stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Radcom has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $201.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Radcom from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Radcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Radcom Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

