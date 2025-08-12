Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $32.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 2167037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Up 5.0%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Rapid7 by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 8,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Rapid7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 98,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,172,000 after acquiring an additional 851,108 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 269.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.