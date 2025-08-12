Raymond James Financial Forecasts Lower Earnings for Propel

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Propel in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Propel’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRL. Cormark raised shares of Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of PRL opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Propel has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Propel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clive Kinross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $188,470.00. Also, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 26,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,424.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,023. 33.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

