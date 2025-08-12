Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.33.

Emera Stock Down 1.6%

Emera Dividend Announcement

EMA opened at C$65.86 on Monday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.36. The company has a market cap of C$19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

About Emera

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

