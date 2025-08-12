Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

