RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 98,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $521.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.72. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.