RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.34% of RBC Bearings worth $943,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $272.50 and a 52 week high of $416.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.17.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $44,759,218.50. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,716 shares of company stock valued at $48,818,116. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

