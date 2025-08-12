Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ready Capital traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 638588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.47.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
