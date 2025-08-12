Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Reliance worth $117,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 138.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.78 and a 200-day moving average of $296.55.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.