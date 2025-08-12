Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives No Recommendation Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 ($5.71) to GBX 435 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.91) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.8%

Insider Activity

LON RTO opened at GBX 375.60 ($5.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 306 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502.40 ($6.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 354.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson bought 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £12,520.17 ($16,816.88). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.