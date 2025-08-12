Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives No Recommendation Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 ($5.71) to GBX 435 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.91) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st.
Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.8%
Insider Activity
In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson bought 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £12,520.17 ($16,816.88). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
