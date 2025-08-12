Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Senestech Q3 Earnings

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Senestech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senestech’s current full-year earnings is ($10.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senestech’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Senestech had a negative net margin of 289.01% and a negative return on equity of 200.43%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Senestech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Senestech Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of Senestech stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.20. Senestech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senestech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Senestech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

