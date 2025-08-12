Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:TFP Q3 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.