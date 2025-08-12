Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSP Global Q3 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$312.00 to C$324.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$292.00 to C$297.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$304.69.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.2%

WSP opened at C$280.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$279.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$261.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$209.00 and a 12 month high of C$289.94.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total value of C$1,889,184.67. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

