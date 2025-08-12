Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TARS Q3 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

