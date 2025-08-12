Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TARS Q3 Earnings

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2025

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.