Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFPM Q3 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.76 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFPM. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE TFPM opened at $26.88 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.20.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

