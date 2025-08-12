Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFPM Q3 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.76 million.
NYSE TFPM opened at $26.88 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.
