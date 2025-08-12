Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VYGR Q3 Earnings

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 253.49%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

