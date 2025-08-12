Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $312.00.

7/25/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $373.00 to $179.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $335.00.

7/25/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $186.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $372.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $400.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $364.00.

6/29/2025 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2025 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE MOH opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

