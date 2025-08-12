Reviewing Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Angi and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 7 2 0 2.22 Relx 0 0 4 1 3.20

Angi currently has a consensus price target of $22.0714, indicating a potential upside of 22.21%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than Relx.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Angi has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Angi and Relx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.19 billion 0.73 $36.00 million $1.23 14.68 Relx $12.06 billion 7.31 $2.47 billion $1.86 25.82

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi 5.50% 5.73% 3.29% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Angi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relx beats Angi on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

