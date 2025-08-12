Reviewing Mayville Engineering (MEC) and The Competition

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mayville Engineering to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mayville Engineering and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mayville Engineering Competitors 47 521 1035 23 2.64

Profitability

Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $21.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 57.60%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Mayville Engineering’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.95% 32.84% 7.43%

Volatility and Risk

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million $25.97 million 15.92 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.00

Mayville Engineering’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mayville Engineering rivals beat Mayville Engineering on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

