Reviewing Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) & Its Competitors

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) is one of 260 public companies in the "Technology Services" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nomura Research Institute to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.02 billion $618.83 million 36.39 Nomura Research Institute Competitors $1.20 billion $32.00 million 3.25

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Nomura Research Institute is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute’s rivals have a beta of -14.07, meaning that their average share price is 1,507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 12.64% 23.20% 10.92% Nomura Research Institute Competitors -261.75% -136.28% -19.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nomura Research Institute and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nomura Research Institute Competitors 469 2135 4707 235 2.62

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Nomura Research Institute’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nomura Research Institute has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 22.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomura Research Institute lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

