Reviewing Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) & Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordson and Paul Mueller, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 5 4 1 2.60 Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nordson presently has a consensus target price of $254.8571, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Nordson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 16.51% 19.10% 9.60% Paul Mueller 13.25% 44.93% 22.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nordson and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.1% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nordson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordson and Paul Mueller”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.69 billion 4.42 $467.28 million $7.78 27.07 Paul Mueller $248.59 million 1.68 $29.67 million $42.72 10.49

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller. Paul Mueller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nordson has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nordson pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paul Mueller pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nordson pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paul Mueller pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nordson has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years. Nordson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Nordson beats Paul Mueller on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic and biopolymer melt stream; precision agriculture spraying solutions; fluid components, such as nozzles, pumps, and filters; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems for cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, and powder coating, as well as ultraviolet equipment used primarily in curing and drying operations. The Medical and Fluid Solutions segment offers medical devices, including cannulas, catheters, and medical balloons; single-use plastic components; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers; minimally invasive interventional delivery devices; and plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, and fluid connection components. The Advanced Technology Solutions segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment sells food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment; and biopharmaceutical and pure water equipment, as well as stainless steel, alloy processing, storage tanks, and heat transfer products. The Field Fabrication segment sells large, field-fabricated tanks and vessels, such as stainless steel storage tanks for sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment offers delivery of products to customers; backhauls of materials and components; and contract carriage for third parties. It serves its products in various industries, including animal health, beverage, brewing, chemical, dairy farm, dairy processing, food, heat transfer, HVAC, industrial construction, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceutical, pure water, tank fabrication, and wine. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

