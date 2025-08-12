Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 5,610,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rivian Automotive worth $959,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,167 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,294 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,757 shares of company stock worth $2,995,557. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

