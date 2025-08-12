Robert W. Baird Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $6.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.74.

NYSE UAA opened at $5.13 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 620.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 133.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 163.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

