Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,208 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,335 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $186,841.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 425,922 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,366.02. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $1,196,634.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,370,190 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,265.40. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

