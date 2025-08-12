Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

