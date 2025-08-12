Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 560,641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $6,353,639.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at $16,406,142.06. The trade was a 27.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,190,503 shares of company stock worth $36,086,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 225.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

