Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given New GBX 1,101 Price Target at Citigroup

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from GBX 641 ($8.61) to GBX 1,101 ($14.79) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 ($13.43) to GBX 1,220 ($16.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 ($13.97) to GBX 1,245 ($16.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 976.20 ($13.11).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 78.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.52), for a total transaction of £84,864.78 ($113,988.96). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,102.50 ($1,480.86). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,727 and have sold 27,122 shares valued at $25,316,993. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
