Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £1,821.72 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars purchased 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 969 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £1,821.72 ($2,446.90).

Wendy Mars also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Wendy Mars purchased 209 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.75) per share, with a total value of £1,828.75 ($2,456.35).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 1,071.50 ($14.39) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 537.20 ($7.22). The company has a market cap of £91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 959.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 808.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 78.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 ($13.97) to GBX 1,245 ($16.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 ($13.43) to GBX 1,220 ($16.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 ($8.61) to GBX 1,101 ($14.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 976.20 ($13.11).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

