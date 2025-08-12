Roth Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Joint

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Joint in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Joint’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Joint Stock Performance

JYNT opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.53. Joint has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Joint announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 5,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Joint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Joint by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Articles

