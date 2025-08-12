Roth Capital Has Bearish Estimate for Cadre Q4 Earnings

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cadre in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Cadre Stock Down 6.8%

NYSE:CDRE opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Cadre has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,716,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,566,453.12. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,000 in the last three months. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cadre by 48.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cadre by 43.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cadre by 37.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

