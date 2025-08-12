Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of Celsius Q3 Earnings

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

CELH opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,237.86. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,111,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,241,605. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $1,415,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Celsius by 5.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Celsius by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

