Roth Capital Has Weak Estimate for Thermon Group Q2 Earnings

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research note issued on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.09. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Quarry LP grew its stake in Thermon Group by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 3,912.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.