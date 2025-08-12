Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Estimate for OXY Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE OXY opened at $43.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $466,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.6% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,718,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,458,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

