Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AGO Earnings

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Assured Guaranty in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGO opened at $82.03 on Monday. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $6,192,772.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,348,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,082,566.03. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $293,632,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,138,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,000,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

