Roth Capital Reduces Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 16.4%

ACB opened at C$7.18 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome acquired 8,000 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$46,640.00.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.