Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.42.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$15.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.14. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

