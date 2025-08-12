Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Holdings Decreased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,934 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 920.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $396.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

