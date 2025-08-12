Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Russel Metals
Russel Metals Price Performance
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.