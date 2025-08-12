Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

