Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,239,000 after buying an additional 243,258 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,256,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sanmina by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sanmina by 7.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 715,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SANM stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

