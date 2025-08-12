Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saputo from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.63.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is -203.48%.
About Saputo
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.
