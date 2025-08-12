Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for Crocs Earnings

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $13.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2026 earnings at $12.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

CROX opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. Crocs has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Crocs by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

