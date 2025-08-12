Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.6364.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,161 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,277,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,412,000 after acquiring an additional 898,835 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,318,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 870,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,152,000 after acquiring an additional 831,702 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sensata Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ST opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
