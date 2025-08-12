Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Asiamet Resources Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of LON:ARS opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday. Asiamet Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.15 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £37.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

