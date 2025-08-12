Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $18.61. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 33,965 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,840,198.08. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SION. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $109,258,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $69,925,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,639,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 950,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 204,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,995,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

