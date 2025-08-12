Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) & LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Critical Review

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and LEG Immobilien”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million 0.91 $16.07 million $1.59 10.90 LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion 4.44 $71.42 million $7.64 11.07

Profitability

LEG Immobilien has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LEG Immobilien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 1.43% 1.74% 1.38% LEG Immobilien 50.86% 7.53% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Smith Douglas Homes and LEG Immobilien, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 LEG Immobilien 0 1 0 0 2.00

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than LEG Immobilien.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

