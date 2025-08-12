SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 14.6% on Analyst Upgrade

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.6% during trading on Monday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. SoundHound AI traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 73,277,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 40,527,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOUN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $2,380,959.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,749,790 shares in the company, valued at $16,378,034.40. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,474 shares of company stock worth $9,209,697. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,281 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 1,085,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $7,406,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The business’s revenue was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

