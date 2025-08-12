SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAX opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

